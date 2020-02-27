Bridgewater falls in quarterfinals of ODAC Tournament

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:55 PM, Feb 27, 2020

SALEM, Va. -- The Bridgewater College women's basketball team lost to Roanoke College, 85-58, Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament at Salem Civic Center.

The Bridgewater College women's basketball team lost to Roanoke College, 85-58, Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament at Salem Civic Center.

The No. 3 seed Eagles couldn't recover from an early deficit to No. 6 Roanoke. The Maroons jumped out to a 28-9 lead in the first quarter and led by 25 points at halftime.

Madison Baum led Bridgewater in scoring with 10 points in the loss.

 