Bridgewater football looks to avoid complacency against Hampden-Sydney

After a week off, Bridgewater football is back at it this Saturday.

The Eagles are aiming to improve to 5-0.

The undefeated Eagles head to Hampden-Sydney. The Tigers are 1-4 and winless in ODAC play.

But with the last game action for Bridgewater coming September 28th, the Eagles are looking to avoid a letdown Saturday afternoon.

"We spent a lot of time. I was an English major," head coach Michael Clark said. "We studied the word 'complacency' last week and made sure that's not a part of our thought process, or our operation right now."

Kickoff Saturday is set for 1:00 at Hampden-Sydney. Bridgewater enters with a 4-0 record and 2-0 mark in ODAC play.