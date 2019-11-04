Bridgewater football preparing to play for ODAC title

The Bridgewater College football team will play for the ODAC title when the Eagles host Randolph-Macon Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles and Yellow Jackets are tied atop the conference standings with identical 6-0 league records. The winner of Saturday's game clinches the ODAC crown and earns the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.

"I want to make sure I enjoy it," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "I want to make sure our kids enjoy it. It isn't something that everyone gets to do...and I think at this stage in the game, you accept the challenges that come with being good and we have a team coming in here that they are here for a reason too and I am really looking forward to the challenge that Randolph-Macon will bring to us on Saturday."

Kickoff between Randolph-Macon and Bridgewater is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Bridgewater's Jopson Athletic Complex.