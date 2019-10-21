Bridgewater football ranked for first time since 2007

The Bridgewater College football team is nationally ranked for the first time since the 2007 season.

The Eagles are No. 25 in the latest AFCA Division III Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. Bridgewater, however, is still unranked in the most recent D3football.com Top 25.

Bridgewater is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in ODAC play. The Eagles are beating teams, on average, by more than 30 points per game.

Bridgewater returns to action Saturday afternoon when the Eagles pay a visit to Washington & Lee.