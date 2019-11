Chandler Murray and Davrion Grier combined to score 47 points to help Bridgewater defeat Eastern Mennonite, 72-67, Monday night at EMU's Yoder Arena. The game does not count as an ODAC contest for either team.

Murray poured in 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Grier added 20 points and eight boards for the Eagles. Tim Jones led EMU in scoring with 19 points while adding six assists.

With the win, Bridgewater improves to 2-3 overall while EMU falls to 1-4 overall.