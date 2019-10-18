Bridgewater looks to stay unbeaten against Ferrum

The Bridgewater College football team looks to remain unbeaten when the Eagles host Ferrum Saturday afternoon.

Bridgewater is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in ODAC play but the Eagles are still unranked in the latest national polls. 2007 marks the last time Bridgewater made an appearance in the national rankings.

The Eagles will look to make it six straight wins to start the year in front of what's expected to be a large crowd Saturday afternoon. The matchup with Ferrum comes during the college's homecoming weekend.

"It's been a while since I could say I have an undefeated football team playing on homecoming at Bridgewater College," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "I am proud of that now but that doesn't have any value on Saturday. We have to renew it."

Kickoff between Bridgewater and Ferrum is set for 2 p.m.