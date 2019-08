The Bridgewater College Football team has been picked No. 2 in the ODAC Preseason Poll.

The only team ahead of the Eagles is the conference's preseason favorite, Randolph-Macon. Bridgewater received one first-place vote in the poll.

ODAC Football Preseason Poll

1. Randolph-Macon (8)

2. Bridgewater (1)

3. Hampden-Sydney

4. Ferrum

5. Washington & Lee

6. Emory & Henry

7. Shenandoah

8. Guilford

9. Southern Virginia