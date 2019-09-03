Bridgewater preparing for season opener Saturday night

The Bridgewater College football team opens the 2019 season Friday night at home. The Eagles welcome Gettysburg to town for a night game starting at 7 p.m.

Led by head coach Michael Clark, the Bridgewater College football team opens the 2019 season Saturday night at home against Gettysburg.

It will be the first action for the Eagles against an opponent this season after a few weeks of preseason camp.

"We weren't able to secure a preseason game this year, which you are normally allowed to do in Division III," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "I think our kids will be pretty excited to look across the line of scrimmage and see somebody with a face they don't recognize and a different color helmet."

The first opponent is the Gettysburg Bullets, a team Bridgewater defeated 34-17, on the road, to open the 2018 campaign.

"On Monday...we got the depth chart of who we are going up against and you could see the whole room energetic, kind of out of their seat excited," said Bridgewater senior tight end Conner Kleffman.

Bridgewater was picked second in the ODAC Preseason Poll behind only Randolph-Macon. The Eagles will honor their 2001 team that played in the Stagg Bowl for the NCAA Division III national title during halftime of Saturday's game against Gettysburg.