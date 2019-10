The Bridgewater College football team remains at No. 25 in the AFCA Division III Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

The Eagles improved to 7-0 Overall (5-0 ODAC) with an impressive 31-14 road win over Washington & Lee this past Saturday. Bridgewater remains unranked in the latest D3football.com poll. The Eagles did receive votes.

Bridgewater is back in action Saturday afternoon when the Eagles visit Emory & Henry. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.