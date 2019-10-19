Bridgewater rolls over Ferrum, now 6-0

The Bridgewater College football team continued to roll with a 53-10 Homecoming win over Ferrum at Jopson Field.

Jay Scroggins continued his efficient play by completing 20-of-27 passes for 245 yards, two scores and no picks as Eagle receivers made tough catches throughout the contest. Trey Stephens caught 11 of those balls for 142 yards and a TD, including a three-play highlight reel in the third quarter.

Re'Shaun Myers' eight tackles and a sack paced a defense that only gave up a touchdown due to short field following a turnover. PJ Price returned an interception 35 yards late in the contest.

Scroggins hit Stephens for 31 yards up the middle on third down as Bridgewater scored on the game's opening drive. After another third down conversation to Devonte Smith, Demetreus Jalepes scored off left end and also converted the two-point conversion following a Ferrum offsides.

The Eagles fumbled the punt after getting a stop, leading to a Ferrum TD and an 8-7 Bridgewater lead. Scroggins rolled right and found Chad Jones in the corner of the end zone for a 15-7 score after one quarter.

On Bridgewater's next drive, Scroggins found both Conner Kleffman and Viante Tucker with space in the middle of the field, leading to a Logan Weis field goal.

Brett Tharp then blocked a punt with Matt Dang recovering deep in Ferrum territory. Albert Mensah finished it off from five yards out for a 25-7 scoreline.

Tough catches defined the next Bridgewater scoring drive. Smith made a fourth down catch with a defender draped all over him, and Stephens held onto a 3rd-and-13 ball in traffic for another first down. Tucker scored on the next play to make 32-7 Eagles.

Consecutive sacks by Isiah Farmer and Myers ended the opening drive of the third quarter. Dylan Maclachlan returned the punt to the 11 and Jalepes scored for a 39-10 lead.

Stephens made three outstanding catches consecutive plays in the third quarter. After a toe-tap catch at the sideline for 19 yards, he made a one-handed grab for 25 more. He then caught a touchdown over the shoulder in tight coverage.

Mensah's three-yard rushing score made it 53-10 Bridgewater, still in the third quarter.

Bridgewater is 6-0, 4-0 ODAC and heads to Washington & Lee next Saturday for a crucial ODAC matchup.