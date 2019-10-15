Bridgewater football still undefeated, still unranked

The Bridgewater College football team is 5-0 on the season but the Eagles are still unranked in the national polls.

The Eagles are coming off a dominant 51-7 win at Hampden-Sydney. Bridgewater is averaging 40.8 points per game on offense while the defense is surrendering just 12.4 points per contest. Despite the dominant effort, Bridgewater received just seven votes in the latest D3football.com Top 25 and earned 55 votes in the most recent AFCA Coaches Poll.

"Our time will come," said Bridgewater junior offensive lineman Cole Cooksey. "We have a couple of big games coming up that will definitely cement us if we do what we are supposed to do."

The Eagles, who are already 3-0 in ODAC play, return to action Saturday afternoon when Bridgewater hosts Ferrum. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.