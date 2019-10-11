Bridgewater volleyball leading ODAC standings

The Bridgewater College volleyball team is atop the ODAC standings. The Eagles are 7-0 in conference play and tied with Randolph-Macon for the top spot in the league.

Bridgewater has the best overall record in the conference with an 18-1 mark and has won 12 of its matches via sweep. The only loss came to Maryville (Tenn.) on September 21.

"I feel like we just have a great culture in place and they have a lot of fun playing together," said Bridgewater head coach Erin Harris. "We have a lot of great leadership and people are very supportive of each other. We have very good volleyball players which helps as well but I think this year, just the chemistry that we have, we are not afraid of working hard and taking risks."

The Eagles return to action Saturday afternoon when Bridgewater plays a pair of matches in Frederick, Maryland.