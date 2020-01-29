Bridgewater women defeat rival EMU for eighth straight win

The Bridgewater College women's basketball team defeated rival Eastern Mennonite, 70-57, Wednesday night.

The Eagles rebounded from a two-point halftime deficit to outscore the Royals, 39-24, in the second half. The victory is Bridgewater's eighth straight and keeps the Eagles tied with Washington & Lee for first place in the ODAC standings with a 10-2 league record. Bridgewater is now 11-8 overall while EMU falls to 2-15 overall and 1-10 in ODAC play.

Freshman Jasmyn Pierce led Bridgewater with 16 points off the bench while Chrissy Delawder, a product of Broadway High School, paced the Royals with 14 points and seven rebounds.