Bridgewater's 10-game winning streak ends with loss to Shenandoah

The Bridgewater College women's basketball team lost to Shenandoah, 83-70, Wednesday night. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Eagles.

Bridgewater was led in scoring by point guard Madison Baum, who poured in a game-high 26 points. Former Wilson Memorial High School standout Jordan Sondrol led Shenandoah to victory with a team-high 21 points.

With the loss, the Eagles fall from first place in the ODAC standings. Bridgewater is 12-3 in league play and tied for second place in the conference standings with Emory & Henry. Washington & Lee leads the ODAC with a 13-3 conference record.

Bridgewater men earn important win at Randolph

The Bridgewater College men's basketball team earned a road win at Randolph, 85-80, Wednesday night.

Chandler Murray led the Eagles in scoring with 23 points while grabbing six rebounds and recording four steals. Bridgewater improved to 8-15 overall and 4-10 in ODAC play with the win. The Eagles are now alone in ninth place in the league standings. The top ten teams advance to the ODAC Tournament.