Bridgewater's Myers ready for another big season

Bridgewater senior Re'Shaun Myers is considered to be one of the top NCAA Division III football players in the country.

Myers earned ODAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2018 when he registered 84 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. The Ringgold, Virginia native has been named as a 2019 preseason All-American by multiple publications.

Despite a standout season last fall, Myers lost weight during the offseason in an effort to perform even better this season.

"I definitely feel faster and more in shape than last year," said Myers. "I am thinking it's going to help me pretty good because I'm moving better."

Myers and the Eagles open the 2019 season Saturday, September 7 when Bridgewater welcomes Gettysburg for a 7 p.m. kickoff.