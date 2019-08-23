Broadcast schedule announced for 2019 JMU football season

James Madison’s 2019 television package for football will feature all six home games available via regional sports networks (RSNs) NBC Sports Washington, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and SportsNet New York (SNY). These broadcasts are in addition to the comprehensive digital streaming package announced on August 13.

“We are thrilled to once again deliver JMU football directly to our fans via these RSN agreements,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “We said previously that a huge benefit of the FloSports partnership was our ability to continue pursuing linear television coverage. It is critical for our fans, recruiting and our overall brand exposure that we can continue to maximize our reach.”

JMU’s first two home games against Saint Francis (Sept. 7) and Morgan State (Sept. 14) will each air on NBC Sports Washington. The later four conference games will each be available on MASN (could move to MASN2 pending Major League Baseball playoff conflicts). SNY will carry JMU’s final three games against Towson (Oct. 26), New Hampshire (Nov. 9) and Richmond (Nov. 16), with the New Hampshire game joined in progress 30 minutes after kickoff.

“There are many ways to support JMU football,” Head Coach Curt Cignetti said. “While our emphasis is always on home attendance and creating a great environment in Bridgeforth Stadium, it is critical to meet the demands of our fans and grow that fan base with television. It also provides a valuable asset for recruiting within our key geographic footprint and reaching our alumni. I’m grateful for the administration’s commitment to doing everything first class.”

JMU’s season opener at West Virginia will also have television coverage available on AT&T SportsNet out of Pittsburgh, which is also available on select satellite sports packages. Other television coverage for away games will be shared as they are released by JMU’s opponents.

MASN reaches over 7 million households in the Mid-Atlantic region spanning from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Charlotte, North Carolina. NBC Sports Washington airs in approximately 4.2 million homes in a similar footprint. SNY touches 11 million households in the greater New York area. All three outlets are available nationwide on DISH Network and DIRECTV.

Learfield IMG College, as JMU Athletics’ multimedia rightsholder, provides assistance for constructing the university’s television package. Production of JMU football TV games is a joint venture between JMU Athletics, Telemedia Productions and VPM Productions.

Talent Full of JMU Connections

Director of Broadcast Services Curt Dudley returns in his role of play-by-play duties for JMU’s football RSN coverage. He will be joined by a trio of JMU alumni in the color commentary role. Dorian Brooks, who suited up for the Dukes 2006-09 and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, returns for three games (Sept. 7, Oct. 12, Nov. 16). Fellow 2006-09 football letterwinner Arthur Moats will make his JMU TV debut on Sept. 14 and Oct. 26, following his NFL retirement (Bills, Steelers) in the spring. Regional sports commentary veteran Steve Buckhantz returns to his alma mater to make his JMU debut on Nov. 9.

Digital Coverage of JMU Football

All 12 games will be available on various digital and mobile platforms, beginning with the season opener at West Virginia on WVUSports.com. The road contest at Chattanooga will be available on ESPN+. JMU’s home games with Morgan State and Villanova, as well as all four road contests in the CAA, will be available exclusively on FloSports. JMU’s other four home games will have digital coverage on MadiZONE, which can also be viewed on OTT platforms on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

Radio Coverage of JMU Football

JMU football games will once again air on 92.1 FM/550 AM WSVA in the Shenandoah Valley thanks to a partnership with the Harrisonburg Radio Group. Dave Thomas returns as the play-by-play voice of JMU football alongside color commentator Clint Estes. Radio broadcasts are also available on MadiZONE, WSVA's website and on the TuneIn Radio mobile app.

Tickets Still Available

Tickets for the 2019 season, presented by CarMax, are still available. Season tickets, mini plans and single-game tickets are on sale now by visiting JMUTickets.com or by calling 540-568-3853.