Broadway Junior League baseball team wins states, hosting regional

The Broadway junior league baseball team is fresh off a state tournament win and getting ready to host other states from all over the Southeast region.

A trip to the Junior League World Series in Michigan is on the line. The Broadway team won the double elimination state tournament on Tuesday in Bridgewater, beating Loudoun South twice on the final day to win it.

Now the team will host the regional tournament at Broadway High School.

"Everybody is just really excited and astonished that we came back and won," catcher McKinley Taylor said. "It's amazing that we can just sleep in our own bed and come back and play."

"Amazing that we're here," pitcher Dylan Shifflett said. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

"To have the opportunity to play the regional tournament in your backyard is obviously a plus for these players," head coach Chad Hensley said. "We have players that play JV that this is actually their home field that they've played on JV so it's exciting for them, I'm happy for them, they deserve it and they've worked hard to get here."

The regional tournament will be held at Broadway High School from August 2 to 5. It will include eight different states from across the southeast. Virginia's first game will be against North Carolina at 11:30 a.m. on August 2.

The winner of the regional tournament advances to the Junior League World Series for a chance to then potentially make the world championships, which would also be in Michigan.