Broadway wins Virginia Junior League Baseball state title

Broadway defeated Loudoun South twice Tuesday to win the Virginia Junior League Baseball state title.

Broadway won the first game, 6-2, to force a second and deciding matchup. Broadway went on to win the second contest, 4-2, to claim the title.

After losing to Loudoun South earlier in the tournament, Broadway won five consecutive elimination games to claim the VA state title.

Broadway is now preparing to host the Southeast Junior Baseball League Regional Tournament from August 2-5. The host squad will play Walkertown-Kernersville (North Carolina) Friday, August 2 at 11:30 a.m.

Junior Baseball is for players ages 12-14, according to the official website for Little League Baseball.

Broadway's results in the VA Junior League Baseball State Tournament

July 19 - Broadway 16, Aragona/Pembroke 9

July 20 - Loudoun South 9, Broadway 6

July 21 - Broadway 9, Annandale North 2

July 22 - Broadway 20, Lancaster Co. 10

July 22 - Broadway 12, Lebanon 3

July 23 - Broadway 6, Loudoun South 2

July 23 - Broadway 4, Loudoun South 2