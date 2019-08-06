Brown expected to be big part of JMU offense in 2019

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jake Brown could have a big impact on James Madison's offense in 2019. Through the first few practices of preseason camp, Brown has been a standout at the wide receiver position.

Brown is working with the first-string offense following a breakthrough 2018 campaign. He entered the starting lineup about midway through the season and finished with 38 receptions for 455 yards and a pair of scores.

If the early part of camp is any indication, Brown's role in the offense could be expanded this fall.

"I want to make an impact almost as much as I just want to win every game possible," said Brown. "We have a great offense....so I just want to make every play possible, make the most of my opportunities so we can win the most possible games and do the best we can this season."

Brown, who does most of his work in the slot, has also been noticed by JMU first-year head coach Curt Cignetti.

"Jake Brown is one of those rare guys," said Cignetti. "He is such a pleasure to coach. He gets everything out of his ability. He goes hard every play. He has developed his craft, continues to develop it and he's turned himself into a real threat."