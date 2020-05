Buffalo Gap baseball standout Noah Canterbury has committed to play baseball at Old Dominion University. Canterbury made his decision public with a post on Twitter Monday evening. Canterbury is an outfielder/left-handed pitcher in the Class of 2021. He's ranked No. 37 in his recruiting class within the VA/DC region by Prep Baseball Report.

I’m extremely excited to announce that I’ve commited to Old Dominion University! I’m extremely thankful for everyone that’s helped me get to where I am today! @BreezeShowcase @PBRVirginiaDC @SouthRiverPT @valleybsblscout pic.twitter.com/1VDufFImw7 — Noah Canterbury (@noah_canterbury) May 11, 2020