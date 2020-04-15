Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Adam Baker

Adam Baker is an all-state offensive and defensive lineman for East Hardy football.

"Tough times, when we're down on the scoreboard, or we need a go to play or something like that," East Hardy athletic director and head football coach Devon Orndorff said. "We know we can count on Adam to come through for us."

Posting a 4.1 GPA, Baker president of the school's honor society on student council and taking a lot of AP classes.

"He has this charisma," East Hardy english teacher Michelle Wolf told WHSV. "He walks in a room and everybody notices, he's definitely like a leader in the classroom."

Baker plans to attend West Virginia University, where he will study business with a focus on accounting and finance.