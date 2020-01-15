Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Katie Scott

For most athletes, the idea of a torn ACL can be a nightmare, but to tear it and bounce back while you're in your prime of high school, is one opportunity, Pendleton County High School senior, Katie Scott said she's thankful for.

Since she was a kid Scott said she can remember watching her brother running up and down the court playing basketball and in 4th grade she said she got her chance being coached by her dad.

"I grew up with my dad coaching me so it always has been something that we got to bond over," Scott said.

Scott said since then she's played for Pendleton County Middle School and has been apart of Pendleton County High's Girls Varsity team since she was a freshman.

She said the game has been such a big part of her life, its like an artform to her.

"Its something I can express my self with, without being violent or anything I can kind of just be myself in," Scott said.

Scott stays active for her school all year round, being apart of student organizations, while also playing volleyball and softball.

Her teachers say she's not only a well-rounded athlete but a leader in the classroom getting her work done early and helping others who may need it.

"She's an example to kids about always giving your best effort, I mean if it's on the basketball court its 110 percent every time," Joe Vincell, Scott's English teacher said. "If it's writing a six-page research paper that nobody wants to do, she still gives 110 percent all the time."

While Scott has stayed active throughout high school in her sophomore year she was forced to slow down. After tearing her ACL playing softball she had to support her school while on crutches.

"I feel like for the year tearing your ACL is a big injury for an athlete, especially being in high school and being active like playing three sports I really didn't know what to do with myself," Scott

After taking the time to recover she said she feels back to normal and happy to be back out on the court. Her coach said having her back and being captain of the Girls Varsity Basketball Team, there's no one else like her on the team.

"The one thing I can't say enough is she's probably one of the most polished players we have on the team," Coach Micah Vailey, said. " Her positivity is infectious and she spreads it to everyone."

Katie will play softball this Spring before graduating and heading off to West Virginia University. She said she plans to study Bio-medical Engineering in hopes to help people in the medical field one day.