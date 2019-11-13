Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Abby Stapleton

Eastern Mennonite School senior Abby Stapleton is an impressive student athlete, caring member of the community and an advanced student.

"She's been incredibly successful in every arena," Eastern Mennonite athletic director Andrew Gascho said. "It's because she puts everything she has into everything that she does."

"Abby has always been a coachable player, in that she wants to know how to get better, and if she makes a mistake she wants to know how to not repeat it again, for a coach these are things we would ask for every player to have, but unfortunately not all players have the coachability that Abby exudes," Eastern Mennonite volleyball head coach Jonathan Williams told WHSV via e-mail. "Her graduation from our program after this season leaves some big shoes to fill for the next player who puts on the libero jersey for EMHS."

Abby is currently studying molecular biology and hopes to become an orthopedic surgeon to help athletes. Her top choice for college is Furman University.