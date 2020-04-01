Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Ava Galgano

Since 8th grade, Ava Galgano has starred for the Eastern Mennonite School girls varsity soccer team.

"We kind of think about her as the glue for our team," EMS athletic director and girls varsity soccer head coach Andrew Gascho said. "She is always in the right spot at the right time and knows where to put the ball."

Galgano's hard work and success extends beyond the soccer pitch, she has a strong interest in chemistry.

"She's really interested in physical science in general," EMS science teacher Kevin Carini said. "She has a really strong work ethic that carries over into her academics and carries over into her athletics."

Galgano plans to pursue a career in chemistry, for college, she has narrowed her options down to: James Madison, Virginia, Davidson and Dickinson.

