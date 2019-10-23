Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Brandon Onestak

Brandon Onestak is a jack of all trades for the 5-2 Turner Ashby football team.

Brandon Onestak - Turner Ashby High School football

"He's been willing to do whatever we ask him to do," Turner Ashby high school head football coach Chris Fraser said. "He plays tight end, he's played running back for us. He's played wide receiver, played defensive back, played some linebacker, he's played some safety. Where we need him he's always first to step up and fill in."

Onestak also qualified for states with the school's debate team, he placed sixth.

"He has a sense for the big picture," Turner Ashby english and debate teacher Michael Villacrusis said. "What's best for his future? What does he have to do now to be successful?"

Onestak plans to play college football, receive a four-year degree and then hopes to enlist in the military and ultimately become a fighter pilot in the Air Force.