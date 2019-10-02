Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: CJ Haskins

At Turner Ashby high school, CJ Haskins is a three sport athlete, playing baseball and football and wrestling.

CJ Haskins - Burger King Student Athlete of the Week - Turner Ashby football, quarterback

Haskins is a huge part of the Knights football team's early season success.

"He's no question been the leader, one of the leaders," Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser said. "His role at quarterback has been huge in our success, with him calling the shots there and really being our go to guy, that's helped us tremendously."

"He's a pleasure to have in class, he's always engaged in our activities and is interested in the material and the logic of our statistics clicked with him," Turner Ashby math teacher Kira Young said. "He's fun to work with."

Haskins is interested in becoming a surgeon one day. View the full story above.

