Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Cassidy Davis

Cassidy Davis is the heart and soul of Wilson Memorial volleyball and she's had to work harder than the average player.

"Kids like her are kind of far and few," Wilson Memorial high school volleyball head coach Lauren Grove said. "You've got a kid that goes all out with every single thing they do and want to make themselves better."

After tearing her ACL in last year's Shenandoah District championship game, Davis worked hard and returned to the court after eight months.

"It really showed me her sense of determination and her sense of resolve," Wilson Memorial Latin teacher Wade Carruth said. "She didn't let academics take a backseat to her recovery in any way."

Cassidy is now working at the rehab center where she recovered from her injury, she's open to playing volleyball in college and has an interest in science and the medical field.

