Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Catherine Orndorff

Catherine Orndorff won the shotput state championship last spring and the indoor state championship this winter.

Catherine Orndorff - East Rockingham indoor and outdoor track and field

"I got her throwing shotput in middle school," East Rockingham girls track and field head coach said. "She ended up being a champion in middle school and I told her that if I could keep working with her she would be a state champion."

Orndorff was involved in the East Rock choir program and next year she will attend William and Mary to study environmental science, as she has a strong interest in the conservation of the Chesapeake Bay.

"She really studies her craft," former track and field head coach and East Rock science teacher said. "Anything you give her to watch or look at technique-wise, she'll just absorb it like a sponge.

Orndorff hopes to walk on to the William and Mary Track and Field team.