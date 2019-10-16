Central high school senior Chase Rimel transferred to Western Albemarle for his junior year but returned this year to Central. So far, he's been a key member of the school's cross country team.

Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Chase Rimel - Central High School

Earlier this Fall, he beat out more than 200 runners to win the Central high school cross country invitational.

"He showed not only us but some of our teams in our district that he is someone to contend with," Central high school cross country head coach Melissa Wright said.

"That's how he was in class," Central high school math teacher Brian Cary said. "Not really a flashy kid in class, not really outspoken, not always hand up but he had a plan and knew his stuff but in the end he was successful."