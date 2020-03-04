Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Dawson Tingler

He's not the loudest athlete at Petersburg High School, but Dawson Tingler has led the football and baseball teams by example for the past four years.

"As a leader he probably is the hardest working young man," Petersburg baseball coach Mike Landis said. "You see him go out and he gets all the work in. He is a quiet leader and kids do follow him because of his work ethic."

In academics, Tingler has a 3.94 GPA.

"He's very personable, kind of quiet," Petersburg civic teacher Josh Kuykendall said. "But he is a classroom leader."

Tingler is undecided on a college or major but plans to play football or baseball in college.

