Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Elijah Dunlap

Riverheads senior Elijah Dunlap plays the most important positions in

football, basketball and baseball: quarterback, point guard and pitcher.

"He'll do anything for you," Riverheads varsity baseball coach Rodney Painter said. "He's definitely a team player. Team player, team first, he's

willing to do anything for the team."

"He realizes that it takes the whole class to help him, even though he might be the pitcher and he is the quarterback and he does get the headlines," Riverheads english teacher Heather Durham said. "But in the classroom he's really good at asking questions, he's really good at deferring to his classmates."

Dunlap will play baseball at Bridgewater College next year where he'll study biology. Dunlap is pursuing a career as a dentist.

