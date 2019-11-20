Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Ellie Witmer

Ellie Witmer makes a positive impact wherever she is.

Ellie Witmer - Broadway high school Volleyball

"I don't know what I'd do without Ellie," Broadway head volleyball coach Emily Thomas said. "She was a big backbone to our team this year."

"She never meets somebody that is not a friend," Broadway history teacher Jennifer Ennis told WHSV. "That is not somebody that she can say hi to and smile to in the hallways and she just adds this positive dynamic to every class."

Witmer plans to play sports at the club level in college. For a career, she wants to be an occupational therapist. Witmer is currently considering James Madison University and Messiah College.