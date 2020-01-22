Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Grant Painter

Riverheads senior Grant Painter brings it on the court for the Gladiators basketball team and on the baseball diamond too.

"When he walks through the door, it's time to play and it's time to be competitive," Riverheads boys varsity basketball head coach Chad Coffey said.

Painter officially signed to play baseball at James Madison University, where he'll study kinesiology.

"I mean I think the whole community is really proud to see him go on," english teacher Heather Durham said. "I'm a Tech graduate, but I will be a JMU baseball fan for the next four years."

Painter attributes his success to his parents support and guidance. He plans to see how far baseball will take him and dreams of starting his own exercise science based business.