Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Grant Swinehart

Grant Swinehart is a three sport athlete at Turner Ashby. In the Spring, he's a state champion track runner, right now he plays basketball but his sport from the fall is football and that has him set up for the future.

Last week, Swinehart committed to play football at Virginia Military Institute on a scholarship.

"All his work has paid off and that's all he wanted to do was make us better and play college football," Turner Ashby football head coach Chris Fraser said. "And he did both of those."

"I think it's gonna be a really great place for him," Turner Ashby marketing teacher Melissa Talley said. "I think he's gonna fit in really really well there and excel."

Swinehart is undecided on a major but is interested in biology and psychology.

