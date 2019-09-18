Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Jane Thompson

For the past three seasons, Harrisonburg High School senior Jane Thompson has led the Blue Streaks golf team as their captain and number one spot golfer.

Jane Thompson of Harrisonburg High School, this week's Burger King Student Athlete of the Week, is the two-time reigning Valley District golfer of the year in co-ed play

"She doesn't let anything ruffle her," English teacher Mary Strickler said. "She just goes out there and plays her game."

"Teams will see Jane," Harrisonburg varsity golf coach Christopher Sorber said. "They'll arrive here in the parking lot, and they'll say, 'oh great, Jane Thompson is here again.'"

Thompson currently has a 4.38 GPA. She is undecided on her career and future major, but has an interest in journalism and hopes to play golf in college.

You can view Jane's full story in the video above.

