Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Jaxson Jameson

Jaxson Jameson has been around Broadway basketball longer than he can remember. This week, he's taking the Gobblers to the regional playoffs.

"He knows how to win," Broadway boys basketball head coach Dwight Walton said. "He knows how to conduct a team. He makes our players more relaxed when he's on the floor."

Jameson's history teacher Jennifer Ennis has a 10-year-old daughter that plays basketball, she says her daughter idolizes Jameson.

"She's a point guard," Ennis told WHSV. "And she was watching Jaxson one day and she goes I want to be just like Jaxson Jameson on the court when I grow up."

Jameson hopes to make a deep playoff run this season and plans to play basketball in college. He is undecided on a college or major but says he does have an interest in potentially coaching basketball one day.