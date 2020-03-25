Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Jessie Knight

Jessie Knight is a two-time state, region and district champion wrestler. He has also won a junior national title.

"To have a guy come through and have that much success," Turner Ashby wrestling head coach Marshall Smiley said. "It really sets the stage and drives the rest of your program."

"It's been memorable, everybody has been a really big part of it," Knight told WHSV. "All of my teammates and all of my coaches have helped me get to where I'm at."

Next year, Knight will wrestle at the University of Virginia on a scholarship.