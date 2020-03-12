Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Kasey Branch

At Stuarts Draft High School, both the football and boys basketball teams enjoyed deep playoff runs this season. Kasey Branch was at the heart of both of those runs.

Kasey Branch - Stuarts Draft football

"He entered as a skinny tall freshman and he's built himself into a man with work ethic," Stuarts Draft football coach Nathan Floyd said. "Just constant effort and studying and learning and he's been a pleasure to coach."

Branch is already studying mechatronics, a combination of mechanical and electrical engineering, and will attend Blue Ridge Community College to study it.

"Kasey actually kind of blows my mind in the classroom," Stuarts Draft chemistry teacher Martha Mikell told WHSV. "He's the same guy you see on the field. He is so focused on the process of learning, not the end result."