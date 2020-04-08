Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Landon Shockey

Landon Shockey has been an all-region football and soccer player at Central high school.

"Hard-working kid, awesome kid, great attitude, just a pleasure to be around, humble, very diligent," Central Athletic Director Justin Broughman said. "Just a super shining example of what we hope to see in our kids at Central."

Shockey has posted a 3.76 GPA at Central.

"Just how ready he was to hit the ground running, buy in to what we are doing and then ultimately get to work," Central varsity boys soccer head coach John Trelawny said. "I think we had the possibility to see a really dynamic player that Central probably hasn't had in a lot of years."

For college, Shockey is considering attending James Madison University to study engineering or Indiana University of Pennsylvania to study safety science.