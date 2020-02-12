Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Lindsey Rinker

Lindsey Rinker plays volleyball, basketball and softball at Moorefield High School but she says basketball is the biggest sport for her and she's using it to inspire others.

Rinker coaches a youth basketball team and spends Saturday mornings teaching young girls the fundamentals of basketball.

"That's just who she is. She cares," Moorefield math teacher Heather Armentrout said. "She cares about her teammates. She cares about her coaches. She cares about her teachers. She cares about her fellow students, she is just a very caring person."

"Always wanting to help others and she always has that big smile on her face," Moorefield girls varsity basketball head coach Paul Keplinger said.

Rinker is 87 points away from breaking the school scoring record and has her sights set on a state title. Next year, she will attend West Virginia as part of their ROTC program. After college, she plans to enlist in the Air Force and then pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.