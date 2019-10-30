Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Maddie Painter

Standout Fort Defiance setter Maddie Painter plays the game she loves, for the people she loves.

Maddie Painter - Fort Defiance High School volleyball

"She's the little engine that could," Fort Defiance head volleyball coach Sue Leonard said. "I mean she is the reason we are 8-0 [in district play]."

Both Painter's mother and grandmother had and survived breast cancer. She is involved in research with the team.

"She sees the importance of giving back and also the importance of collecting to help support research," Fort Defiance accounting and finance teacher Tonya Cleveland said.

Painter wants to attend James Madison University for college and plans to enter the medical field.

