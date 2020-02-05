Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Mary Milby

Mary Milby is an accomplished runner at Spotswood high school.

"Even after just a few practices I realized that she was gonna be a special runner," Spotswood track and field and cross country head coach Sue Rinker said.

She's a record holder and state champion in track and has a Valley District title in cross country. She's done it all, while supporting her teammates.

"She's always on task and always on target and shows up prepared," Spotswood math teacher Pat McGrath said.

Milby will attend James Madison University and run for the track team there. She plans on majoring in biology and potentially specializing in microbiology down the road.