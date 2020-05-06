Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Peyton Skillman

Riverheads senior Peyton Skillman considers soccer to be his primary sport but as a sophomore when Riverheads needed a kicker, he answered the call.

"We laugh because I don't teach kickers, our kicking strategy is this, you go over and you kick, if it goes through the uprights, it's a good kick, and if it doesn't it's not a good kick," Riverheads head football coach Robert Casto said. "He's done a great job of figuring it out."

Skillman helped Riverheads football to three state championships, while posting a 4.12 GPA and finding himself in school, state and national record books. Skilman was also heavily involved in volunteering.

"Even in class, he took himself not seriously, but his work seriously, like that mentality that a kicker has to have, the short memory," Riverheads english teacher Heather Durham said.

Next year, Skillman will attend James Madison University to study kinesiology and pursue a medical career. He hopes to walk on to the JMU football team.

