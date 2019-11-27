Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Sydney Hardy

Moorefield senior Sydney Hardy has led the Yellow Jackets to four state tournament appearances in four seasons.

Sydney Hardy - Moorefield high school volleyball

"When you think of her, you think of someone that's driven," Moorefield head volleyball coach Morgan See said. "A team player, committed, dependable."

Hardy is a member of student council and National Honor Society. She has a 4.0 GPA.

"She pushes herself academically too," Moorefield match teacher and assistant volleyball coach Heather Armentrout said. "She's in AP classes, she's in college courses, so she's in all of these things that probably don't come easy for very many, but she's not scared to take on that role. She's not scared to push herself even further in the classroom just like coach said she does on the court.'

Hardy has interest in becoming a physical therapist. For college, she's looking into West Virginia University and Fairmont University.