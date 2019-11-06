Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Trent Morris

This season, Trent Morris has played a vital leadership role for the East Rockingham football team.

Trent Morris - East Rockingham High School football

"When things were really tough here early on and we had to bail some water out of the ship," East Rockingham football head coach Donnie Coleman said. "I kind of looked at him and said this is the time when you see your true leaders and he did a great job."

Coming from a family of four brothers that all played football, Morris is a supporting brother, example athlete and strong student.

"Even in the halls you could tell that he belonged here and that the kids look to him for leadership," East Rockingham science teacher Ryan Cooper said. "And we'll hate to see him go but I'm excited for his future."

Morris is hoping to end his football career at East Rockingham on a high note.

