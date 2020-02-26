Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Trevor Sager

At Strasburg High School, Trevor Sager plays three sports: football, basketball and baseball. Of the three, football is the sport that has challenged him the most and brought him the most success.

"When you mention work, he's not afraid of it," Strasburg football head coach Mark Roller said. "He's just one of those guys that's going to do everything he can to make the team successful.

Despite breaking his arm during baseball season, hurting his knee at the beginning of football season and tweaking his ankle just before the football playoffs, Sager had a successful senior season of football.

"He just kept going, he kept going, he worked hard enough, he worked with the trainer, he worked with some of our coaches to get back on the field as quickly as he can," Strasburg teacher and assistant football coach Matt Britton said.

Next year, Sager will join the Bridgewater College football team, where he is considering majoring in wildlife biology and environmental sciences.