Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Tristan Gordon

Tristan Gordon is a three-sport star at Page County High School, there's no question he has the talent, it's in his DNA.

"He's a hard worker, dedicated and he likes to have fun," Page County high school football and wrestling head coach Joey Soltis said.

"It was instilled in him that those talents would mean nothing without the hard work and sacrifices," Page County business and computer science teacher Mike Purdham said.

Gordon has already made his college decision. He will attend Milligan College to play baseball.

