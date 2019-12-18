Burger King Student Athlete of the Week: Tyce McNair

East Rockingham senior Tyce McNair is not only the quarterback for football and the point guard for basketball, but he excels at both positions.

Tyce McNair - East Rockingham basketball

"With Tyce I think confidence in himself, he's really stepped that up the last year or so," East Rockingham head boys basketball coach, Carey Keyes said. "I think last year being a part of those teams really helped. We always talk about success breeding success and I thought his experiences in football last year really carried over to the basketball court as well."

McNair maintains a 3.6 GPA, volunteers at school to teach teachers technology and is a leader in the school's diversity club.

"He has his work done on time, he prepares for class the same way that he prepares for game day," government teacher Rebecca Roberts told WHSV. "He doesn't let what's going on on the field, interrupt what's going on in the classroom."

McNair hopes to cap off his East Rock athletic career with a state title in basketball and plans to play basketball in college as well. He would like to study architecture or computer design.