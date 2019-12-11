Burger King Student Athletes of the Week: Abby and Haley Tenney

At Staunton High School, twins Abbey and Haley Tenney both rank in the top three of their senior class and have qualified for states as runners.

"Super smart ladies. Very hard workers," Staunton high school chemistry teacher Heather Davis said. "They will ask questions if they don't understand something. Both of them are really responsible."

"They make a really good pair," Staunton head girls cross country coach Nate Lawrence said. "It's just been nice seeing them both grow together, but also you know kind of become different people."

The Tenneys are hoping to attend Virginia Tech for college, Abby wants to major in forestry, while Haley plans to study bio engineering and possibly attend medical school.