Burkholder returns to U.S. after pro season in Hungary shut down

Kirby Burkholder is back in the United States after her professional basketball season in Europe was recently shut down in response to COVID-19.

Burkholder, who was a standout for the JMU women's team after starring on the prep level at Turner Ashby High School, was playing professionally in Hungary.

"We had one regular season game left and then we would've started playoffs," said Burkholder. "They cancelled our last regular season game and then we were just waiting around. A lot of other leagues were cancelling or suspending. They had to wait to have the official league meeting and then that next week the whole league got cancelled."

With the season shut down and concerns about the virus growing, Burkholder decided to return to the United States. However, it was not an easy task with certain air travel restrictions and many flights cancelled.

"It was just a very stressful and anxious feeling," said Burkholder. "Then when we did get our first flights, all of them, with my American teammates, they were all cancelled. So then we were all starting to get nervous but then it worked out. We got on a flight. I think it was just a matter of getting on the right flight."

Burkholder is currently in Ohio, staying with a friend who was also playing professional basketball overseas. After a 14-day self-quarantine in an effort to be cautious after travelling from Europe, Burkholder intends to return Virginia.

"Kind of give it like two weeks and not go straight back to family," said Burkholder. "Then we'll set up the arrangement for me to get back to Virginia."

Burkholder says she intends to continue playing professionally overseas when leagues are able to resume.